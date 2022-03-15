Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 3.0% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $36,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after buying an additional 338,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after buying an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.81 on Tuesday, reaching $539.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,560. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $322.38 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $239.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.72.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

