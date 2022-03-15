Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $195.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average is $184.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $89.25 and a 52-week high of $286.22.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

