Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.52.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a one year low of $89.25 and a one year high of $286.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $1,226,167.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Coupa Software by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,963,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,391,000 after purchasing an additional 565,995 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Coupa Software by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,499,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,980,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,922,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

