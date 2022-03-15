Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COUP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.52.

Coupa Software stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.30. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $286.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

