Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on COUP. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Coupa Software to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $208.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.52.

Shares of COUP opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day moving average is $184.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $89.25 and a 12-month high of $286.22.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $1,226,167.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $89,520.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,656 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Coupa Software by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

