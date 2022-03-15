Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $75.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $175.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

COUP traded down $16.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 265,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.46. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $286.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.30.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 18.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $1,177,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2,022.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

