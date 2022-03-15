Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on COUP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.52.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $286.22.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Coupa Software by 18.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2,022.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

