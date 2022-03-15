Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.82, but opened at $63.01. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Coupa Software shares last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 221,824 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.59.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,922,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,895,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,118,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 576,300 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.30.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

