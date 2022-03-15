Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 2,618 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 37,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,626. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average of $156.54.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.