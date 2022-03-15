Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $19.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,967 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $19,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,568. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $51.34.

