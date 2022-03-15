Courage Miller Partners LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500,963 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 404,325 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,839,000 after acquiring an additional 216,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.61. 1,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,015. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $74.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

