Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 1,754 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $597,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 55,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period.

EWMC traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.60. 3,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,034. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.93.

