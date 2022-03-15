Courage Miller Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,634 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 344,143 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 209,509 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 129,328.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 175,887 shares during the last quarter.

SHV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $110.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,251. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $110.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $110.40.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

