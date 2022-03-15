Cream Finance Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for about $41.88 or 0.00106908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 8% against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $25.81 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

