Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.2% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHY. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 66,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

