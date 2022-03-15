Critical Survey: FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) versus Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and Arcos Dorados’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.12 million 7.03 -$14.86 million N/A N/A Arcos Dorados $1.98 billion 0.78 -$149.45 million $0.11 66.65

FAT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcos Dorados.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands N/A N/A N/A Arcos Dorados 0.95% 13.28% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FAT Brands and Arcos Dorados, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcos Dorados 0 1 3 0 2.75

Arcos Dorados has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.53%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats FAT Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FAT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc. is a franchising company which strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. It currently owns restaurant brands which includes Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses. FAT Brands Inc. is based in Los Angeles, CA.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division geographical segment composes Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD geographical segment comprises Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD geographical segment consists Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. The company was founded on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

