Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Director Douglas J. Treff Buys 2,962 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $199,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CROX traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,900. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average of $132.93. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crocs by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth $9,613,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

