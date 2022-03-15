Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.67. 16,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 482,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. The firm has a market cap of $790.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 124.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 48,310 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 207,733 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

