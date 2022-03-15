Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Trading Up 6.9%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90. 158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86.

Get Crossroads Systems alerts:

About Crossroads Systems (OTCMKTS:CRSS)

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.