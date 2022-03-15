Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 23.2% in February

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 31,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.89. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $8.25.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.74 million for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 9.25%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Crown Crafts from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Crown Crafts news, CEO E Randall Chestnut sold 17,800 shares of Crown Crafts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $124,956.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 59,962 shares of company stock worth $414,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 194.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 25.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 172,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

