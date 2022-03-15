Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Capitalization Tops $83,867.15

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $83,867.15 and $584.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 88% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.