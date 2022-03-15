Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.0329 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $90,171.29 and approximately $782.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

