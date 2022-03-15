CryptoSoul (SOUL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $473.00

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded down 62.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $309,421.35 and $473.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.45 or 0.00175275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00412619 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007674 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

