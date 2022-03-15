Curate Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. Curate has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00002571 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Curate has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00103010 BTC.

About Curate

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,338,531 coins. The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

