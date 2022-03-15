Curve DAO Token (CRV) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $889.33 million and $216.21 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00004918 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,708,412,179 coins and its circulating supply is 462,885,110 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

