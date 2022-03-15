Curve DAO Token Price Tops $1.90 (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00004916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $880.47 million and approximately $382.98 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,708,051,969 coins and its circulating supply is 462,527,900 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

