CUTcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.08 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 70.8% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $236.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00178051 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000976 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00025917 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.00393014 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 160,970,825 coins and its circulating supply is 156,970,825 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars.

