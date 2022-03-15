Cypress Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,955 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $293.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

