Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) SVP Sells $855,656.16 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 25,196 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $855,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,836. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $47.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,295 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $1,664,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth $6,525,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

