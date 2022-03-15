Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000.
About Cyxtera Technologies (Get Rating)
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
