Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYXT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CYXT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

