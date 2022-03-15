D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.14.
Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.
In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
DHI opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
