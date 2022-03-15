D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,099,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,709,000 after acquiring an additional 291,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,531,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,408,000 after purchasing an additional 82,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 559,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.60. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

