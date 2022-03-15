Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.286 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
Shares of DFIHY opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. Dairy Farm International has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Dairy Farm International (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dairy Farm International (DFIHY)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dairy Farm International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dairy Farm International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.