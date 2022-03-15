Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the February 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $36.28.
Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)
