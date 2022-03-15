Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRCD) Stock Price Down 1%

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRCD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 6,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 28,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77.
About Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRCD)
