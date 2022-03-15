Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.00

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81.
Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVMD)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (TVMD)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.