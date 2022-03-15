Daniel Allen Gold Sells 100,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $4,393,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MP Materials alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 428,086 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $19,383,734.08.

On Monday, February 28th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40.

On Friday, December 17th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.54. 1,915,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MP. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,598,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,998,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.