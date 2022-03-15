Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded to Hold by Nordea Equity Research

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Nordea Equity Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

DNKEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

OTCMKTS DNKEY traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. 79,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,103. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Danske Bank A/S ( OTCMKTS:DNKEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

