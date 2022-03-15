DAOstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.30 million and $159,013.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,416.06 or 1.00147248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00021562 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

