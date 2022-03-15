Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.68 and last traded at $69.91. 38,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,316,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.51.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

