Dash (DASH) Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last week, Dash has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for $95.88 or 0.00243635 BTC on major exchanges. Dash has a market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $185.72 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003896 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034008 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.30 or 0.00938413 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,626,468 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

