Datamine FLUX Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $316,297.45 and approximately $2,476.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.75 or 0.06649054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,517.43 or 1.00067860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040118 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,152,845 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

