David A. Dye Sells 400 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $13,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 102,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,649. The stock has a market cap of $489.10 million, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.72.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

