Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/1/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74).

2/28/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

2/25/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/24/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($17.58) to €13.50 ($14.84). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/24/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44).

2/24/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30).

2/1/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

1/19/2022 – Davide Campari-Milano had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €12.80 ($14.07).

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF remained flat at $$10.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

