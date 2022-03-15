Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 11.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PayPal by 12.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.58. The company had a trading volume of 498,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,623,604. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average is $199.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

