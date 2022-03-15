Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys New Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.09% of PureCycle Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 895.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 156,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 140,695 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,787,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,213,000 after acquiring an additional 443,646 shares during the last quarter. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.96.

Shares of PCT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 27,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,318. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

