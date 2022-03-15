Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,725 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,585,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,402 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,220,689. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.06. The stock has a market cap of $221.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.