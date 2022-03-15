Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 11,038 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. American Express comprises 1.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $175.01. 214,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,370. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

