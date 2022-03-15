Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000. NIKE makes up about 1.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,752. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.27.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.59.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

