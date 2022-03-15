Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $1.88 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Bank of America comprises about 1.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. 1,576,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,137,645. The company has a market cap of $331.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

