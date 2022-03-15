Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $12.36 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 180,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,958,000 after acquiring an additional 96,739 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,505,000 after acquiring an additional 92,578 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.12. 489,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,373,194. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $68.86.

